Prep Basketball: Lopreato Sets Records, Schedule For Tonight

Prep Basketball: Lopreato Sets Records, Schedule For TonightWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 8, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — Following Andrea Lopreato’s earth-shattering performance on Friday against Burlington, where she erupted for 37 points and 16 rebounds, the star sophomore also broke two long-standing school records.
Lopreato broke the record for sophomore high points in a game, which was previously set by Taylor Shull, who, as a sophomore, scored 31 points.
Lopreato also broke the record for single game points scored ever — the record was previously held by Darlene Corey, who finished with 34 points. Lopreato made 13-of-19 field goals in the win for the Panthers on Friday, improving to 10-9 in the process.
The Panthers girls’, as currently scheduled, are off until Friday when they take on Fairfield.
Here’s tonight’s schedule:
- Mount Pleasant boys’ vs. Ottumwa (FM 105.5)
- Washington boys’ vs. Williamsburg
- Keokuk boys’ at Burlington
- West Burlington at Fairfield (doubleheader)
- Danville boys’ vs. Fort Madison
- WACO at Central Lee (doubleheader)
- Mediapolis boys’ vs. Louisa-Muscatine