Prep Basketball: Lopreato Sets Records, Schedule For Tonight

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Following Andrea Lopreato’s earth-shattering performance on Friday against Burlington, where she erupted for 37 points and 16 rebounds, the star sophomore also broke two long-standing school records.

Lopreato broke the record for sophomore high points in a game, which was previously set by Taylor Shull, who, as a sophomore, scored 31 points.

Lopreato also broke the record for single game points scored ever — the record was previously held by Darlene Corey, who finished with 34 points. Lopreato made 13-of-19 field goals in the win for the Panthers on Friday, improving to 10-9 in the process.

The Panthers girls’, as currently scheduled, are off until Friday when they take on Fairfield.

Here’s tonight’s schedule: