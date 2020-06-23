Preliminary Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Unseasonably warm conditions persisted across western Iowa with near-normal temperatures reported across the state’s eastern one-third. The statewide average temperature was 72.9 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal. Showers and thunderstorms were reported on multiple days during the reporting period, though dryness persisted across much of Iowa. Southwestern Iowa reported rainfall deficits between 0.50-1.00 inch while sections of north-central Iowa observed totals over 1.50 inches above normal. Gusty winds out of the southeast continued through Sunday (14th) under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Afternoon highs ranged from the mid 80s west to upper 70s east. Cloudless conditions persisted overnight and through Monday (15th) as southerly winds continued to gust, especially across northwestern Iowa. High temperatures were again warmer in western Iowa, generally in the upper 80s with some 90-degree readings; upper 70s and low 80s were observed in eastern Iowa. Overnight lows into Tuesday (16th) remained in the upper 60s and low 70s across the western three-quarters of Iowa with positive departures of up to 15 degrees; Rock Rapids (Lyon County) reported a low of 72 degrees. In stark contrast and on the opposite corner of Iowa, Burlington Municipal Airport (Des Moines County) reported a low of 54 degrees, nine degrees below average. Wednesday (17th) was another sunny day with breezy southerly winds which helped push afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. The statewide average high was 86 degrees, four degrees above normal. Overnight lows into Thursday (18th) varied from low 60s in the east to low 70s west as light rain was reported in extreme northwest Iowa. Clouds began to increase across western Iowa as a low-pressure center pushed into the state. Widespread rain was reported as showers and thunderstorms fired along a cold front during the afternoon hours. Some storms were strong to severe with a brief spin-up tornado reported in Lakota (Kossuth County). Measurable rain was reported over most of Iowa with more than 60 stations reporting over an inch. A rain gauge in Missouri Valley (Harrison County) reported 3.62 inches with a statewide average of 0.52 inches. The system continued into eastern Iowa on Friday (19th) leaving behind rainfall in the state’s eastern quarter. The heaviest totals were found in northeastern and southeastern Iowa. Lansing (Allamakee County) reported 3.46 inches while Keosauqua (Van Buren County) observed 3.04 inches. Cloudy conditions continued with highs remaining in the 70s and overnight lows into Saturday (20th) generally in the mid 60s. Spotty thundershowers were also reported across eastern Iowa as clouds began to clear over western Iowa. Given the variable conditions, high temperatures ranged from low 70s north to low 80s south. Overnight lows dipped into the low to mid 60s with a light southerly wind as some stronger storms moved into northwestern Iowa. Measurable rain was reported across northern and eastern Iowa at 7:00 am on Sunday (21st), generally under a few tenths of an inch with totals tailing off moving west; Washington (Washington County) reported 0.52 inch. Weekly precipitation totals ranged 0.04 inch in Perry (Dallas County) to 4.27 inches in Grundy Center (Grundy County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.08 inches while the normal is 1.17 inches. Little Sioux (Harrison County) reported the week’s high temperature of 94 degrees on the 15th, 12 degrees above normal. Multiple stations in northeastern Iowa reported the week’s low temperature of 51 degrees on the 15th, on average eight degrees below normal.