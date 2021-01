Pre-Registration for MP Pre-School & Kindergarten

Mt. Pleasant Community School District is currently requesting pre-registration for children that will be entering Preschool (must be 4 years of age on or before September 15, 2021) and Kindergarten (must be 5 years of age on or before September 15, 2021) for the 2021 – 2022 school year. The forms and information can be found on the district website: www.mtpcsd.org.