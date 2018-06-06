Power Wagon Rally Parade Route

This Saturday, in Fairfield, the Power Wagon Rally parade will be from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m. The parade route will run from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds to Central Park. The Fairfield Police Department urges drivers during these two hours to refrain from driving on Burlington Avenue. Drivers that choose to attempt travel on Burlington Avenue should expect long travel delays. The Fairfield Police Department thanks you in advance for your cooperation.