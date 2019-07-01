Power Outage

The Southwest part of Mt. Pleasant was without power Sunday for about an hour. The outage occurred just before 7 pm at the Park 2 sub station located at the intersection of Hoaglin Drive and Yocum lane due to several large trees that came down on a primary line along Hoaglin. Crews are working today to clean up the area that includes Saunders Park. Mt. Pleasant experienced high winds Sunday after 7 pm but Utilities manager Jack Hedgecock believes the trees that came down were initially damaged by straight line winds that moved thru with the severe thunderstorm on Friday. A portion of Henry County Health Center was affected. The hospital is on another feeder but it still comes out of the Park Substation. The northwest corner of the HCHC complex was without power for under an hour. The emergency room and surgery were not impacted.