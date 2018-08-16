Power Out in Mount Pleasant

Power Out in Mount PleasantWritten by Theresa Rose on August 16, 2018
The City of Mt. Pleasant experienced a wide spread system outage this afternoon at approximately 2:48 p.m. as a result of a temporary loss of power supply from the transmission company, Northeast Missouri Electric Cooperative system.
Power was quickly restored and Northeast Missouri Electric Cooperative is currently in the process of patrolling their system to identify the cause of the fault.
Mt. Pleasant Utilities apologized for any inconvenience to our customers.