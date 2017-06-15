Power Off, Racoon Blamed

Most of the north half of Mt. Pleasant was without electricity early this morning, thanks to a critter. Mt. Pleasant Utilities manager Jack Hedgecock said at about 3:30 am a raccoon crawled up on the control house at the Adams Street substation. This created a large fault to occur and triggered the recently installed protective equipment to shut down the power for safety purposes. Once crews figured out the problem they turned the power back on just after 5 am. No major damage occurred thanks to the automatic shutdown process. Check the Mt. Pleasant Utilities facebook page for further information.