Pollinator Walk

Our understanding of the importance of pollinators is ever increasing. Flowering plants are critical for the adult pollinators, but what about the rest of the story? To find out join us for a Pollinator Walk at the homestead of Henry County Master Gardener Dick Young, 1633 170th Street, Mt Pleasant, on June 13th starting at 6:00 pm.

Lisa Louck, DNR District Forester, will lead our discussion as we explore the habitats of the early life stages of pollinators that trees and shrubs provide. We will look for evidence of pollinator uses as we walk! Ideas will also be shared on how you can provide habitats for pollinators whether you have a large area to work with or just a very small space.

Wear your comfortable shoes for this free and unique educational opportunity. Reservations are requested by June 12th and can be made by calling the Henry County Extension office at 319-385-8126 or by emailing dwellman@iastate.edu.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of an educational network supported by Iowa State University, local county governments, and the United States Department of Agriculture. ISU Extension and Outreach works to provide learning opportunities for citizens of Iowa by providing unbiased, research-based information that will improve quality of life.

– 30 –