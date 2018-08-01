POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2018

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 3, 2018 to review/discuss:

 

  1. Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Resolutions
  2. Review 2018-2019 Pre-School Handbook
  3. Review 2018-2019 Four Oaks Service Agreement
  4. Review Proposed High School Academic Integrity Policy

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome