POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2018
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 3, 2018 to review/discuss:
- Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Resolutions
- Review 2018-2019 Pre-School Handbook
- Review 2018-2019 Four Oaks Service Agreement
- Review Proposed High School Academic Integrity Policy
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome