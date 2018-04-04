POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on April 4, 2018

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, April 6, 2018 to review/discuss:

 

  1. Consideration to Open School Board Policy 600 Series, Education Program, for review
  2. Consider Addition to School Board Policy 707.2 Scope of Nutrition Program
  3. 2018-2019 Draft School Calendar
  4. MPEA Contract Negotiations April 11 @ 4pm

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome