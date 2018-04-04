POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on April 4, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, April 6, 2018 to review/discuss:
- Consideration to Open School Board Policy 600 Series, Education Program, for review
- Consider Addition to School Board Policy 707.2 Scope of Nutrition Program
- 2018-2019 Draft School Calendar
- MPEA Contract Negotiations April 11 @ 4pm
The meeting is open to the public