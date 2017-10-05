POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on October 5, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, October 6, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Review Proposed Policy 707.6 Local School Food Authority Procurements
- Open Board Policy Series 400 –
- Discuss Access to School Grounds Policy
- Review October 2017 Preliminary Enrollment