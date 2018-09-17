Police Still Investigating

The Mt Pleasant PD is still investigating the bank robbery that occurred September 14 and working with several other agencies. Due to the nature of the crime, per Iowa code, the crime is Theft 2nd not a robbery.On 9/14/18 at 11:45 am, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 301 E Washington St in Mt Pleasant IA. It was later found the crime had occurred at 11:34 hours. The male subject took an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon or note was displayed. The male suspect fled in a pickup truck northbound from the bank. The Mt Pleasant PD is asking for assistance from anyone who saw him that day or has any knowledge of the suspect to contact the Mt Pleasant PD at 319 385-1450