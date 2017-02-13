Police Report Out On Investigations

On February 3, 2017, the Mt Pleasant Police followed up on a group of suspects who had been committing credit card fraud in Waverly IA. It was determined that this group had used cloned (Forged) credit cards at numerous stores across Iowa in a three day spree including Mt Pleasant. As a result of this investigation Liliany Mena age 26 and Pedro Rodriguez age 26 out of the Louisville Kentucky area were charged with Forgery a Class D Felony.

On February 9, 2017, the Mt Pleasant Police Department concluded a several month long investigation stemming from a credit card case that occurred in Mt Pleasant around late September of 2016. It was determined that a group including Pedro Rodriguez and numerous others from the Louisville, Kentucky area came to Iowa and placed credit cards skimmers on gas pumps across the state. On a couple of occasions skimmers were placed on gas pumps in the Mt Pleasant area. Skimmers are electronic devices that capture credit card information and store it until it is removed, and then can be placed on blank cards including room cards at hotels/motels.

As a result of this investigation, seven individuals were identified and charged. They were all charged with On Going Criminal Conduct, a Class B Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Credit Card Fraud, a Class C Felony.

Gerardo Perez age 32, Pablo Perez age 30, Rolando Gonzalez age 48, Mavis Castillo age 20, Rosa Perez Batista age 46, Ever Cardenas age 19, and Pedro Rodriguez age 26 all of the Louisville Kentucky area. The total amount of losses in the Mt Pleasant area was over $30,000. The Mt Pleasant Police were assisted by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Louisville Kentucky Police Department, and Waverly Police Department.

On February 10, 2017, Veronica Griffin age 18 of Mt Pleasant was arrested at Hy-Vee grocery following a several month investigation for stealing items along with Angie Helmick age 38 currently of Quincy IL. Griffin was transported to the Henry County Jail where she was held on Theft 3rd, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Helmick is also being charged with Theft 3rd, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

On February 11, 2017, Adam Nolz age 30 of Ft Madison was arrested following a several month investigation for a Burglary and Theft at Kempker’s True Value on 12/26/16. A safe was stolen and eventually located in the Mississippi River. Nolz was identified as the offender and was transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held on Theft 2nd, a Class C Felony. The Mt Pleasant Police were assisted by the Ft Madison Police Department. More charges are expected.

The Mt Pleasant Police received a lot of information in regards to these cases from victims and other citizens. Eye Witnesses and video surveillance were very vital to solving this case. Citizens are encouraged to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity that they observe.

The Mt Pleasant Police Department would also like to remind people to check credit card readers. They should not be loose or come off, they should not have wires running to them in plain view, and there is often security tape on the payment part that should not be cut. If you observe any of these items you should contact the store or Police Department.