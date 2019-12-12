Police Provide Further Details Re: High School Incident

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Lyle Murray has released more details regarding the report Wednesday of a shooter at the Mount Pleasant Community High School. At about 1:45 pm a 911 call came in reporting a shooting at the the school. Police, Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded within minutes. While officers were en route they contacted the school and were advised there was not a shooting that they were aware of but the building was immediately locked down. Officers cleared the building, after going from classroom to classroom.

It was determined the call was a prank. With help from the phone company, the number was located and the owner of the phone was identified. Officers transported the male juvenile back to the police department. He was eventually turned over to Juvenile Courts and transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to thank the assisting law enforcement agencies for the quick response and actions taken at the school, doing a quick, thorough job and keeping the students and staff calm.

Police Chief Lyle Murray said the Henry County Dispatchers did an amazing job handling the call, dealing with radio traffic from officers and assisting in identifying the suspect’s phone.

The Chief also commented that no one ever wants to hear a call that over the radio or get a text from a family member at the school. He also said the school administration did an “amazing” job and did the right thing in that situation with the information they had by going into immediate lockdown. The school office staff was huge help in getting officers information and locating people. All the staff at the school did a great job securing their area and keeping the students calm. And the students did exactly what they were supposed to do. The Chief said the students were calm, respectful and helpful with the information needed by officers.

Murray went on to say it’s understood that people want instant notification via social media but sometimes that is not an option due to everyone doing their best to resolve the situation. He said it’s easy to second guess or wonder if things could have been handled differently.

Finally, Chief Murray feels all the organizations involved in the incident are using this as a scary learning opportunity. He says, “We hope we never have a real situation arise, but we all want to be prepared if it does. All parties involved did a wonderful job and I think it shows how great our community is when dealing with a stressful situation.”