Police Looking for Van

Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for a van involved in a hit and run accident Monday. The accident occurred at 7 am at the intersection of Orange Street and N. Broadway. An unknown dark green mini van was Northbound on Broadway and crossed the center line striking a car driven by Shelby Hartman of Morning Sun. The van continued into a parking lot, stopping briefly before pulling out and leaving the scene. The van’s driver is described as a middle age white male with facial hair. If anyone has seen this van, please call Mt. Pleasant Police at 319-385-1450.