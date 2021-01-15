Police Investigate Crash

On 1/15/21 at approximately 9:47 hours, the Mt Pleasant PD was dispatched to the intersection of E Washington St and S Harrison St for a motor vehicle collision. It was determined that a car operated by Amor Ortiz of Mt Pleasant was traveling northbound on Harrison St. Ortiz failed to yield at the stop sign and entered the intersection. Ortiz was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, operated by Dan Snavely of Mt Pleasant.

There were no injuries at the scene and the total damage was estimated at $6000. Ortiz was cited for Failure to obey or yield a stop sign.