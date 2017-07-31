Police Chase in Washington County

The Washington Police Department reports a police chase has resulted in the arrest of two men from the Linn County area. On July 30th, 2017 the Washington Police Department was investigating a report of harassment which was received at approximately 3:20 PM. At approximately 4:18 PM a Washington Police Department officer located the suspect vehicle. An attempt was made to stop the 2017 silver colored Kia Soul in conjunction with that report in the city of Washington with assistance from other units. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted for approximately 15 minutes, stop sticks were deployed and it ended in the city of West Chester. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle threw a weapon from the vehicle, collided with on-coming traffic at Highway 92 and Ivy Avenue and ended by colliding with a patrol car in the city of West Chester. No one was injured in any of the accidents. Jeremy Ryan Mirkes (20) of Marion was taken into custody and charged with Carrying a weapon, Felony eluding, Driving while revoked, Reckless driving, Careless driving (110 in a 55 mph zone), and Failure to maintain control. In reference to the original harassment complaint Mirkes was also charged with Armed with intent (a Class D Felony) and Harassment 1st degree. Zackary Todd McElroy (22) of Cedar Rapids was charged with Aiding and abetting – carrying a weapon, Possession of a controlled substance-Marijuana 3rd offense, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. McElroy was also wanted and arrested on two Linn County warrants for Failure to appear adjudication of guilt and sentencing on the original charges of Theft 2nd, Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and Theft 3rd degree. Two female subjects (one a juvenile) were also in the vehicle and were released without any charges. Assisting with the pursuit were officers from the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa State Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.