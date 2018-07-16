Police Busy This Past Weekend

This past weekend Mt. Pleasant Police were kept busy investigating car thefts and burglary that all appear to be connected. On Saturday at about noon police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of East Washington. The vehicle was later located in Burlington. Saturday night just before 8 pm another stolen vehicle was spotted after officers were called to investigate a driving complaint. The driver drove off at a high rate of speed and struck a street sign, a section of fence and another vehicle parked legally in the 300 block of South Walnut Street. The suspect jumped out of the car while it was moving and fled the scene. The owner of the stolen vehicle reported her daughter missing and said she believed the girl took car. However, the girl was not found at the scene.

Sunday officers were called to investigate a golf cart that appeared in the 500 block of South Jackson Street. It was determined the golf cart had been stolen from Old Threshers. During the investigation the missing female juvenile was observed by officers in the area with two other male juveniles. They took off running. One was eventually caught but denied knowing anything about the golf cart.

While conducting the interview another victim came up advising that the same girl had been in his car and was backing it down the street. He also said items were missing from his car.

Monday a truck stolen from Mt. Pleasant was found in Coralville at the home of a relative of the missing female juvenile. Coralville police located the girl and another missing male juvenile.

The female admitted to the theft of the golf cart, the truck, and her mother’s car.

Both the juveniles were taken into custody by the Juvenile Courts. The female was charged with Theft 2nd and Theft 3rd. She was transported to the Juvenile Detention facility. More charges are pending and more arrests are expected.