Police Annual Toy Drive

The Mt Pleasant Police will be conducting our ANNUAL TOY DRIVE this year. We are looking for names of families who may need some assistance this year. Families may be called in anonymously. We will need names and ages of kids, phone numbers and their address. This toy drive is for local residents only. We do need to remind people that this is a toy drive and adults are 18 years and up.

We will be collecting toys up until 12/20/17 and the distribution will be on 12/22/17. Last year we had a large amount of babies and older kids that were signed up. There will be a drop box in the lobby at the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

We will be working with the Fellowship Cup and Community Action to make sure all families receive what they need. Toys for Tots will be assisting the drive as well.

If you have signed up with one of the other organizations you will not be eligible for our drive.

Please contact the Mt Pleasant Police at 385-1450 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.