Please Be Aware of Scamming Phone Calls in the Area

Please be advised of potential scams regarding your utility bill. There are scammers making phone calls to area residents posing as your local utility company, saying the customers are delinquent on their bill and their service will be disconnected if not paid immediately

Access Energy Cooperative will NOT call you and ask you for personal information over the phone. We are happy to take your payment if you call us to pay your bill, but we will not call you asking for it.

In addition, Access Energy Cooperative employees carry a company issued identification card. If members have suspicions, please ask for proper identification before revealing any personal information. Any questions about service work, a bill payment or an appointment at their home or business can be verified by calling Access Energy Cooperative at 866-242-4232.

If residents receive suspicious calls or if there is a suspicious person in your neighborhood, contact local police. And call your utility to verify a suspicious phone call, before giving out personal information