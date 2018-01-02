PLAYERS WORKSHOP TO PRESENT ICONIC AMERICAN DRAMA

Players Workshop will open 2018 with William Inge’s iconic American drama, Come Back, Little Sheba,

on Friday, February 23, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., at Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., Burlington;

the play will continue on February 24 and March 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and on February 25 and March 4 at 2:00 p.m.

First produced to award-winning and financial success on Broadway in the 1950’s and later made into a critically acclaimed film,

Come Back, Little Sheba depicts the realism people can face when dreams fail to turn into reality. Come Back, Little Sheba tells the

riveting story of Doc, a recovering alcoholic married to the slatternly Lola, whose shaky hold on sobriety is threatened

when a morally capricious college girl rents a room from them.

For more information on the production/ticketing, call the Workshop at 753-6623, go the Players Workshop Facebook page, or log on to www.playersworkshoptheater.com.

Come Back, Little Sheba is produced with special permission of Samuel French, Inc,; Players Workshop is a 501(c)3 charitable, non-profit organization.