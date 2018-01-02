PLAYERS WORKSHOP TO PRESENT ICONIC AMERICAN DRAMA

PLAYERS WORKSHOP TO PRESENT ICONIC AMERICAN DRAMAWritten by Theresa Rose on January 2, 2018
Players Workshop will open 2018 with William Inge’s iconic American drama, Come Back, Little Sheba,
on Friday, February 23, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., at Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., Burlington;
the play will continue on February 24 and March 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and on February 25 and March 4 at 2:00 p.m.
First produced to award-winning and financial success on Broadway in the 1950’s and later made into a critically acclaimed film,
Come Back, Little Sheba depicts the realism people can face when dreams fail to turn into reality. Come Back, Little Sheba tells the
riveting story of Doc, a recovering alcoholic married to the slatternly Lola, whose shaky hold on sobriety is threatened
when a morally capricious college girl rents a room from them.
For more information on the production/ticketing, call the Workshop at 753-6623, go the Players Workshop Facebook page, or log on to www.playersworkshoptheater.com.
Come Back, Little Sheba is produced with special permission of Samuel French, Inc,; Players Workshop is a 501(c)3 charitable, non-profit organization.