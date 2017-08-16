Players Workshop Opens With The Addams Family: The Musical

Players Workshop will open their 2017-18 season with The Addams Family: The Musical on Sept. 29, at the Workshop, 1431 Grove St., at 7:30 p.m. The story involves a grown-up Wednesday Addams, who has fallen for a boy from the normal world and what happens when she brings him and his family home to meet her, shall we say, unusual family. What could possibly go wrong?

The play will continue on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 5, 6, 7, and 8, at 7:30, except for Sundays, when the shows are at 2:00 p.m. Doors open approximately one hour before show time.

For information call 753-6623, go to playersworkshoptheater.com, or to Players Workshop Facebook page. The Addams Family: the Musical is presented with permission of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; Players Workshop is a not-for-profit community theatre.