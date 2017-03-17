PLAYERS WORKSHOP CLOSES SEASON WITH DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

Players Workshop of Burlington will close its 2016-17 regular season with the mystery-comedy

Death by Chocolate by Craig Sodaro, running April 28-30 and May 4-7 at the Little Theatre on 1431. Grove St, Burlington. Originally from Chicago, Sodaro has penned several successful plays, which have been performed in New York and L.A. Death by Chocolate is one of his best-known. The story follows the exploits of private eye Nick Noir, who is hired to investigate after one of the customers at Precious Perks Coffee Shoppe has dropped dead from consuming the coffee shoppe’s signature drink, “Death by Chocolate.” Adam Smith will play Nick Noir, and Stephanie Evans is Selma, his loyal secretary. Christa Ruther and Kathleen Miller play BonBon and Coco, respectively, the polar opposite sisters who own Precious Perks Coffee Shoppe. Susie Bray plays waitress Bobbie Sue, who harbors dreams of becoming a famous country singer. Dylan Jaeger portrays an old “geezer” named Henry; Lindsey Pepper is the “shady” Juniper Berry; and Princess Alloway plays the “mysterious woman in black” named Yolanda; Rounding out the cast are Anna Short as the cynical restaurant critic Georgia, and Jim Beres as Francois, the suspicious Frenchman. Steve Poling is directing, assisted by Robbin Poling, who is also the producer. Linda Garwood is the stage manager. Set design is by Kent Lewis, with construction being done by Lewis, Steve Poling, Randy Wischmeier, Mel Bray, and Al Fabel; lighting design is by Matt Poling. Eric Smith will operate lights and sound; Chery Bean and Coleen Burns will handle hair and make-up; and Gretchen Lewis, Cyndy Fabel, and Coleen Burns will costume the cast. Dave Beckman is the official photographer. Performances for Death by Chocolate will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 28-29 and May 4-6, and at 2:00 p.m. on April 30 and May 7. The box office opens at 6:00 p.m. for evening performances and at noon for matinees. Tickets at the door are $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for students. For more information call the Workshop at 753-6623, check out the Workshop’s Facebook page, or go to www.playersworkshoptheater.com. Death by Chocolate is presented with permission of Heuer Publishing Company. Players Workshop is a not-for-profit community theatre.