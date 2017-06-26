PLAYERS WORKSHOP ANNOUNCES SEASON OF “LOVE, LIFE, AND LAUGHTER”

The Players Workshop of Burlington announces its 2017-1018 season called “Love, Life, and Laughter.” Opening the season is The Addams Family – The Musical, book by Rick Elice and Marshall Brinkman, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The story takes place after the TV show is over. Wednesday Addams is now eighteen and in love with a “normal” boy; her boyfriend and his family are coming to the house for dinner, and she wants her family to behave like an ordinary one. What can possibly go wrong? The play will run September 29-30 and October 1, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2017, with Matt Poling directing. (Presented with permission of Theatrical Rights Worldwide)

Second in the season will be The Savannah Sipping Society, a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Under the direction of Eric Smith, this is the tale of four Southern women trying to escape their day-to-day routines, who meet and become friends. Gathering for an impromptu happy hour, they decide to continue to meet, and their lives blossom. The play will run December 1-3 and 7-10, 2017. (Presented with permission of Dramatists Play Service)

Opening 2018 is Come Back, Little Sheba, the classic drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright William Inge. A story of marital frustrations, alcoholism, loss, and denial, its protagonists, Lola and Doc, must take another look at their marriage and themselves, when a young college student becomes a boarder and impacts their lives. Directed by Sally Price, the production will run February 23-25 and March 1-4, 2018. (Presented with permission of Samuel French, Inc.)

The final show of the season is another comedy, What is Susan’s Secret? by Michael Parker and Susan Parker. In this story an old country inn is being run by an elderly couple who is having trouble keeping up the place. They have to come up with a way to get the work done, so they create a very clever plan to get the help they need to fix their business. The play will be presented April 20-22 and 26-29, 2018. Mary Fox will direct. (Presented with permission of Samuel French, Inc.)

Productions are held at the Little Theatre at 1431 Grove Street in Burlington at 7:30 p.m., except for 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees. Season ticket sales will begin in August. For more information call 753-6623, go to www.playersworkshoptheater.com, or visit the Facebook page. Players Workshop is a not-for-profit community theatre.