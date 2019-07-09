PLAYERS WORKSHOP ANNOUNCES A SEASON OF “LOVE, LIFE AND LAUGHTER”

Players Workshop of Burlington is pleased to announce its 2019-20 regular season of shows, called Love, Life, and Laughter, which will be coming to the theater at 1431 Grove St., Burlington, IA, beginning in September. Opening the season will be a tribute to the late, great playwright Neil Simon, when the Workshop presents his comedy Prisoner of Second Avenue on Sept. 27-19 and Oct. 3-6.

Coming up in December will be the classic holiday comedy, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson; the holiday cheer will run Dec. 6-8 and 12-15. On February 21-23 and Feb. 27-Mar. 1, the Workshop will present Shirley Lauro’s historical docudrama, The Radiant, about the controversial life of Madame Curie.

Closing the season on April 24-26 and April 30-May 3 will be A Fox on the Fareway, Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp through a country club golf tournament. All shows for the season of Love, Life, and Laughter are presented with special permission from Samuel French, New York.

Season tickets go on sale on Aug. 5; anybody wishing to purchase new season tickets or get more information about the season should contact Mary Krohlow at 319-752-8501. Information is also available on the Players Workshop Facebook page or at playersworkshoptheater.com. Players Workshop is a 501(c)3 charitable, non-profit organization.