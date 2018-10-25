Plane Makes Forced Landing

On October 24th, 2018, at approximately 5:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an accident involving a personal use aircraft. The aircraft was forced to land in the 1200-grid of Nashua Avenue. Responding Deputies secured the scene and spoke with the pilot, David Buford of Bonaparte, Iowa. No property damage or injuries were reported, and medical attention declined. This accident is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.