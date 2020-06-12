Physicians & Clinics of HCHC

As Henry County Health Center is resuming services and transitioning back to normal operations, Physicians & Clinics of HCHC is pleased to announce the implementation of Acute Care Services to assist in meeting the acute healthcare needs of area residents.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the need for ongoing respiratory care and quick assessment has become apparent. Starting June 15, Physicians & Clinics of HCHC in Mt. Pleasant will transition the Henry County Respiratory Care Center to include Acute Care Services. Patients will be seen in this clinic for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, along with other acute care needs. Appointments for same day visits are preferred, but walk-ins will also be accepted. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Area residents who need routine visits, well checks, annual exams, pre-operative checks, chronic care management and minimal acute care treatment should continue to contact their primary care provider office for continuity of care. Primary care services provide coordinated, comprehensive medical care and seeing a regular provider can lead to improved health outcomes, especially for patients who have chronic conditions. Any individuals who are experiencing a severe or emergent medical condition should seek medical care at their nearest Emergency Department.

Physicians & Clinics of HCHC is a comprehensive network of primary care clinics throughout Henry County that serves the residents of southeast Iowa. Primary care clinics are located in Mt. Pleasant, New London, Wayland and Winfield. Women’s Health services are provided in the Mt. Pleasant clinic, with prenatal and postpartum services provided by certified nurse-midwives. Our clinics share an electronic medical record so patients can be seen in a timely manner in the most convenient location for the health need.

Appointments for both Acute Care Services and Primary Care can be made by calling 319-385-6540.