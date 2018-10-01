Phyllis “ Pat” Newbold

Phyllis “ Pat” Newbold, 88, of Tecumseh, Minnesota, formerly of Hillsboro, Iowa, passed away on July 22, 2018 at Lynwood Manor in Adrian, Minnesota.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Hillsboro Community Building from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. with Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.