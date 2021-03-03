Phyllis Marie Breuer HughesWritten by Theresa Rose on March 3, 2021
Phyllis Marie Breuer Hughes, 91, of New London, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at New London Specialty Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Salem Congregational Church, Salem, Iowa with burial following at Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a memorial has been established to the church.
Elliott Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com