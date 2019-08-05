Phyllis J. Humphrey

Phyllis J. Humphrey, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A Christian Vigil service will be held that evening at 5:00 p.m. The family will greet friends following the Vigil service that evening at the Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Connolly celebrating. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to St. Alphonsus Altar and Rosary Society or Henry County Health Center Foundation designated for the emergency department. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 31, 1937, in Ft. Madison, IA, Phyllis Joan was the daughter of Clem Theodore and Alberta Louise (Wells) Peterman. She was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On May 28, 1955, Phyllis married James Emett Humphrey at St. Alphonsus Church in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1995.

A wife, mother, and grandmother, Phyllis dedicated her life to her family and making a wonderful home for them, as well as supporting them in their many activities. She did office and clerical work outside the home when her children were growing up. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and Altar and Rosary Society.

Known as a #1 grandmother, Phyllis liked embroidering and working jigsaw puzzles, along with being an avid bird watcher. She loved to watch sports, especially her favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Phyllis treasured her time with her husband as they traveled the United States on a Goldwing.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Kim (Donnie) Darbyshire of New London, IA, Jeff (Dee) Humphrey of Romeo, MI, and Karen (Ron) Fillinger of New London, IA; a brother, Paul (Barb) Peterman of Ft. Madison, IA; and two sisters, Carol (Adrian) Box of Salem, IA and Karen Wright of Mt. Pleasant, IA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Denton (Lindsay) Humphrey, Derek (Tyler) Humphrey, Dillon (Ashley) Darbyshire, Daniell Darbyshire, Luke Humphrey, and Natalie Humphrey; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Doug Humphrey; a daughter, Jenifer Humphrey; a sister, Jean (Vic) Fraise; a brother, Dick Peterman; and a granddaughter, Joey Humphrey.