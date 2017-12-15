Phone Scam

Fairfield Police Department has received information in reference to a new scam calling system. The caller states that they are with Alliant Energy, and that the person being called is behind on their utility payment. The scammer threatens that if payment is not made immediately, the person’s utilities will be shut off.

Alliant Energy is aware of the scam, and has provided information to the Fairfield Police Department. It is their suggestion that if you receive a call claiming to be from Alliant Energy, DO NOT give the caller any financial information. If you have any questions about your account call Alliant Energy at 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268) to check on the status of your account.