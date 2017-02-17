Phone Scam

On February 14th, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen about a scam. The scam occurs over the phone. The caller offers a loan with no paperwork involved. The caller requests a pre-paid card from Wal-Mart be purchased and then supplied to them. The caller then states that money will be deposited onto the card or into your account. The lender claimed their name was Instant Credit Loans. If situations sound too good to be true, they more than likely are; the Henry County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to always be cautious in their financial dealings.