Phelan Ralph Bjorklund (final arrangements)

Phelan Ralph Bjorklund, 63, of New London, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home in New London. He was born September 2, 1956 in Hopkins, MN to Lloyd Andrew and Helen Marie Aslagson Bjorklund.

He was a 1974 graduate of New London High School and was a Fuel Specialist in the Air Force.

Phelan enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, Star Trek, The Cubs, reading Harry Potter books, watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and was awesome at playing trivia.

Survivors include his mother of New London; two children and five grandchildren;

Siblings; Ronnie, Tammy and Sharon all of New London, Bonnie (Gene) Kerr of Lake St. Louis, MO, Gloria Detrick of Mt. Pleasant, Debbie (Rusty) Antel of Columbia, MO, and David (Deborah) of Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Tom.

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, a private family funeral will be held at Elliott Chapel with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard and private burial at Burge Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the New London Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.