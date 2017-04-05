Personnel and Finance Committee meets

The Mt. Pleasant City Council Personnel and Finance Committee met Wednesday morning. The committee gave approval to spend money on a couple of matters…$3,500 to paint the enclosed slide at the family aquatic center, new chip and seal on the main road thru East Lake Park, upgrading the city employee handbook, a new shed for the compost site and re-location of a sanitary sewer line.

Heath and Home Technologies asked the City to help pay for the sewer line move as part of the company’s expansion. The committee thought the request for $25,000 was worth granting since the city will eventually own 600 feet of the line and it could possibly serve an area north of the old Blue Bird building in the event of future development.

Funds are available from the hotel motel tax will pay for the road improvement at East Lake. The estimated cost for the main road is $33,630. At the suggestion of committee member Terry McWilliams the city administrator will find out the additional cost for doing all the roads in the park.

Committee also approved a 10.65% increase in health insurance from Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for city employees. City Administrator Brent Schleisman told the committee he would have some design plans for improving Saunders Park. Tuesday he met with designers from Shive Hattery and he is excited about the possibilities.