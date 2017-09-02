Penitentiary Tours

Fort Madison, IA – Iowa State Penitentiary will be hosting additional tour dates of the Historic Iowa State Penitentiary site.

The previous tour held in May, drew over 3500 people to experience what it is like inside the famous stone walls. There will be two dates in October that the public can once again see inside the Historic facility whose roots extend back to 1839.

The additional tour dates are being offered in an effort to raise money for a necessary report that will enable the Department of Corrections to eventually release the property to the private sector or nonprofit for further development. A Historic Structures Report (HSR) is prescribed by the National Park service and will formerly evaluate the site’s property condition and will provide recommendations as to the adaptive reuse. The HSR is expected to cost $150,000 to $200,000.

Attendees of the October 7th or 8th tour date will be expected to pay $15 per ticket for those 12 and over. Children under 12 will be asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry.

Tickets are only available online at https://squareup.com/store/iowa-state-penitentiary/ There is limited ticketing offered for each designated time. There will be no refunds and the tour will occur rain or shine. Guests are asked to plan accordingly.

There will also be souvenirs available for purchase online as well as the day of the event.

All proceeds will be dedicated to paying for the HSR.

The public is asked to direct questions to ispinfo@iowa.gov or by calling 319-376-4842.