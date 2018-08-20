Pending With Elliot Chapel

Mr. John E. Bennage, 77, of Danville, died Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington. Services are pending at Elliott Chapel, New London.

Mr. Dan Dufour, 61, of New London, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home. Services are pending at Elliott Chapel, New London.

Mrs. Gwendolyne L. Moore, 92, of New London, died Sunday, August 19,

2018 at Park Place, Mt. Pleasant. Services are pending at Elliott Chapel, New London.