Peggy Beaty & Sunrise Terrace honored with state Excellence Award

The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) recognized the 2018 IHCA Excellence in Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Award recipients at its annual convention of long term services and supports providers on October 2 in Des Moines. The Excellence in LTSS Awards recognize individuals’ expertise, service and commitment to quality in their long term services and supports professions.

Excellence in LTSS Leadership Award

Distinguished Administrator

Peggy Beaty, Administrator, Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Winfield

As administrator at Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield for 28 years, Peggy Beaty has been quietly and passionately building Sunrise Terrance – a 50-bed skilled nursing facility – into one of the leading nursing facilities in the state.

When Sunrise Terrace opened in 1975, Peggy was hired as the business office manager. After serving as interim administrator several times, the board of directors asked her to become a licensed administrator in 1990. In her tenure, she has built a culture focused on quality care and successfully helping people achieve their rehabilitation goals.

Her futuristic vision has kept Sunrise Terrace ahead of southeast Iowa competitors in restorative care, memory care and team building. Early on she introduced the Eden Alternative that earned the facility a “non-institutional” reputation. She designed the facility’s unlocked, low-stimulus, dementia wing. She secured a CMPQII grant to purchase specialized therapy equipment that no other southeast Iowa providers had, to outfit the new “Get Well and Go Home” six-bed skilled rehabilitation addition specifically for Medicare Part A services.

Establishing Sunrise Terrace as a consistent CMS 5-Star rated facility, Peggy has also guided the staff in achieving the AHCA/NCAL Quality Program’s Bronze and Silver awards. In a time when many facilities are seeing declines in census, Peggy takes call from surrounding facilities asking how Sunrise Terrace is continually full and maintains their Quality Measures performance success.

Education and advocacy have both played a huge role in the success of Sunrise Terrace. Peggy is committed to ensuring that she and the rest of the staff are up to date on the most current information, practices, policies and regulations. She uses every resource possible to make education available to her staff.

Peggy is a constant advocate for the facility in Winfield and surrounding communities. By listening to concerns and answering questions, she has established herself as the local authority on skilled nursing care. She is always willing to help someone identify their care needs and the best options – whether or not Sunrise Terrace is the answer. At the state level, she has established herself as State Representative Dave Heaton’s go-to expert on long term care issues. Understanding the value of legislative decisions, she encourages the facility board of directors to engage in “Calls to Action”.

Congratulations to Peggy on not only her success as administrator at Sunrise Terrance, but also her 43-year commitment and dedication to the long term services and supports profession, and the employees and residents she serves!

For more information about the services provided at Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, contact Peggy Beaty at 319-257-3303.