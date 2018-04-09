Peg Swenson

Written by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018

Margaret L. “Peg” Swenson, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Henry County Health Center, following a brief illness.

 

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating.  The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service.  Burial will be in the Swedesburg Cemetery.  Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church.  Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements.  On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.