Peg Swenson

Margaret L. “Peg” Swenson, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Henry County Health Center, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Swedesburg Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.