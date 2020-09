Pedestrian Injured When Hit By A Car

September 26 at about 2:30 pm Mount Police responded to a report of a car/pedestrian accident on West Courtland Street near Carnahan Road. Russell Lyon II of Washington, Iowa was walking East on Courtland when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Samantha Burkhart of Mount Pleasant. Lyon suffered serious head injuries and was transported to HCHC by ambulance. The investigation into the incident continues.