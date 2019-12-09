Pearl Leon Brown

Pearl Leon Brown age 82 of Stockport, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Behner Funeral Home with words of comfort by Ted Munson. Visitation for family & friends will be prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established and can be mailed to Gloria Brown, 2729 Umber Avenue, Stockport, Iowa 52651.

Pearl was born August 11, 1937, in Middle Creek, IL to George and Flossie (Stevenson) Brown. He married Gloria Jean Harter on December 20, 1959. This year they would have been married 60 years.

Pearl graduated from Carthage, IL High School Class of 1956. Pearl farmed all his life. He enjoyed going to the neighbors and visiting with them. Pearl worked in the wood shop and would make furniture for the family. Some of the sports he watched was football, baseball and basketball. Pearl enjoyed family get togethers and being around family the most.

Pearl will be missed by his wife, Gloria Brown of Stockport; his children, David (Zeny) Brown, Deborah (Bruce) Rhum, Peggy Spencer and Karen Lankford; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Duane), Josh (Jackie), Kirstie, Erik, Tyler, Amber, Allison, Betsy (Joey), Donnie and Frank; 7 great grandchildren; his siblings, Bill (Mary) Brown and Liz (Larry) Eder; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Pearl was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Karen; two sisters, Lola & Georgia; and two brothers, Ernie and Tom.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.