Payne Earns All-Sportsmanship Honors

This year’s awards featured Co-Pitcher of the Year with Jimi Keating of Spalding and Luke Summers from Fontbonne taking the honors. There were also Co-Coach of the Year awards with Matt Downs of Spalding and Bill Kurich of Webster earning the honors this season.

Alex Payne was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship in his final season with the Tigers. Payne played in all 40 games and starting 39 for IW. He hit .230 and recorded six doubles, two triples, and one home run for the Tigers this season. Payne also had a fielding percentage of .997 on the year, committing just one error.

The SLIAC recognizes one individual from each institution that best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship throughout the season.

To see the full list of SLIAC All-Conference awards, visit www.sliac.org.

