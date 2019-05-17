Paving Schedule Changes

Jones Contracting had made every effort to be ready this morning to Pave W. Hill Ave. but have had to call it because of the heavy storms this morning. They are opening W. Hill Ave. to local traffic now and will have it so people will be able to get into their driveways for the weekend. Sorry for the inconvenience. They will check the conditions Monday morning to see if they can pour then. Most will depend on the amount of additional rain we receive between now and then.