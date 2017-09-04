Pauline L. Spraker,

Pauline L. Spraker, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Friday, September 8 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 9AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. The funeral service for Mrs. Spraker will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 9, at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the Midwest Old Threshers Foundation.