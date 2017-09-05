Pauline L. Spraker

Pauline L. Spraker, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Friday, September 8 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 9AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. The funeral service for Mrs. Spraker will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 9, at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the Midwest Old Threshers Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Spraker, the former Pauline Lucille Pounds, was born July 22, 1918 at home in rural Mt. Pleasant, IA. She was the daughter of Walter Ulysses and Minnie Neveda (Ford) Pounds. She began her education at the West Pleasant Lawn School (west of Mt. Pleasant) and graduated from Olds High School in 1935. On Dec. 12, 1959 at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Pauline was united in marriage to Arthur Leroy “Art” Spraker. Mr. Spraker died July 19, 2000.

Mrs. Spraker was a longtime sales associate. She began her career at the former Hoaglin’s 5&10 in Mt. Pleasant, and retired from the J.C. Penney’s store after working there for 21 years.

Mrs. Spraker was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a former member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #2561 and served many years as the Chaplain of the post. She a charter member of the Women of the Moose of Mt. Pleasant. Pauline served in many volunteer capacities. She was a volunteer for the Henry County Health Center at the Information Desk and in the Gift Shop. She also volunteered for duties at the former Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She served many capacities as a volunteer for Midwest Old Threshers, most especially for the school tours in the spring. She was presented the Governor’s Volunteer Award for her many hours of service.

Pauline was a very active bowler. She bowled several times a week and in several leagues. Over 45 years ago, Pauline and her husband began the Junior Bowling Program in Mt. Pleasant. The program has grown and flourished since its inception. Because of her activity in youth bowling, Pauline received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Junior State Bowling Association.

Those thankful for sharing in Pauline’s life include a son and his wife, Steven & Kathy Ingwersen of Blue Grass, IA; a daughter-in-law and her husband, Lois & John Welch of Clinton, IA, 6 grandchildren – Michelle Pitz, Christine Long, Brian Ingwersen, Dale Ingwersen, Jeff Ingwersen and Jodi Howard;16 great grandchildren and special friends Bill & Rosemary Marley, Gloria Goodwin and Betty Baker.

Her parents, husband, a son – Keith Ingwersen (who died in 1974), 3 brothers – Orville, James and Clarence Pounds and a granddaughter, Jennifer Welch, precede Pauline in death.