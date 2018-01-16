Paul LeRoy Bunnell, Sr.

Paul LeRoy Bunnell, Sr., 73, of Argyle, Iowa passed away at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home.

Born May 24, 1944 in Rochester, Minnesota the son of Eugene Hart and Hattie Jane (Purtle) Bunnell. On December 8, 1963 he married Nancy Bryant at the First Christian Church in Keokuk, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife Nancy of Argyle; four sons: Michael (Claudette) Bunnell of Keosauqua, Paul Bunnell, Jr. of Montrose; Andrew (Teri) Bunnell, Sr. of Farmington and David (Mescha) Bunnell of West Point; one daughter Marcia DeBrackelerie of Argyle; twenty grandchildren: Evan, Jessica, Cheyenne, Matthew, Dakota, Josh, Dakota, Jacki, Andy, Jr., Michael, Noah, Elijah, Abigail, Kelsie, Kimberly, Tanner, Bethany, Hope, James and Kassidy; six great-grandchildren: Aubree Jo, Austen, Jack, Izzy, Amira and Beau and three brothers: Roy Bunnell of the state of Washington, Ray Bunnell of Williamston, South Carolina and Delbert Bunnell of Wayland, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Carl and Donnie.

Paul was a 1963 graduate of Hamilton High School. He attended IBEW electrical school from 1965 to 1969. He retired as a Union Electrician for IBEW #13 being a fifty three year member. Paul was a member of the Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk, Iowa. He enjoyed playing high school athletics and coaching his sons throughout their youth sports. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal football and baseball fan. Paul also enjoyed mushroom hunting, deer hunting and being outdoors.

Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastors Andy Bunnell and Larry Wallingford officiating.

Burial will be at the Argyle Memorial Gardens in rural Argyle, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Diabetes Research.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.