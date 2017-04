Paul Howard Lyon

Paul Howard Lyon, 83, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at his home in Mt. Pleasant. According to his wishes his body has been cremated and no services will be held. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City to be used for the comfort and welfare of veterans. On-line condolences may be left at www.olsonpowell.com.