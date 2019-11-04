Paul Edward Johnston

Paul Edward Johnston, 94, of Lebanon, Iowa passed away on November 2, 2019 at home. He was born on January 14, 1925 in Lebanon, Iowa to Earl and Esther Bonar Johnston. Paul graduated from Cantril High School and enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he married Winona Beatty on March 5, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Winona preceded him in death on January 28, 1986.

Paul was a farmer and a mail carrier. He lived on and farmed the land that has been in the family for 150 years. He loved farming the land with his International Harvester and he kept very busy on the farm raising cattle, hogs, sheep and he also kept horses. Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger days, going to stock car races, going to dances, and he always attended the Navy Reunion with his longtime friend, Thelma Scarff. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his longtime friend, Thelma Scarff; a son, Ken Johnston of Lebanon, Iowa; a daughter, Nadine Miller (friend, Kerry) of Hiawatha, Iowa; three grandchildren, Brent (Linda), Laurie (Tracy), and Mark Miller; four great-grandchildren, Dylan Fields, Ashtyn Miller, Brittany Miller, Nate Miller; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Esther Johnston; wife, Winona; and two sisters, Margaret Esther Johnston, and Donna Beggs.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church with Rev. Olympia Marcos officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Burial with military rites will follow the service in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church and may be left at the church or mailed to P.O. Box 375, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.