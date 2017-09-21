Paul D. Westfall

A celebration of life for Paul D. Westfall, 80, of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth, will be held Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10:00AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington, with Chaplain Laurel Swartzendruber officiating. Private family burial will be held at Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 21 from 1 – 8PM at the funeral home where the family will greet friends from 5 – 8PM.

A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County and Lending Hands. Paul Westfall died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Halcyon House in Washington.

Paul Dean Westfall was born July 24, 1937 in New Boston, Missouri, the son of Glenn and Opal (Tucker) Westfall. He was united in marriage to Mary Smith on April 23, 1960 in Haleyville, Alabama. Paul served in the United States Navy in the Suez Canal from 1954 – 1957. He worked in automotive painting and detail and was employed by You Smash “Um, John Deere and Crane. Paul enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and hunting.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Ainsworth, four children: Laurie (Danny) McGuire of Eufaula, OK., John (Rebecca) Westfall of San Antonio, TX., Paul (Karen) Westfall of Krebs, OK., Ann (Russ) Redlinger of Riverside, IA., and 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceding Paul in death were his parents, one sister Wilma (Perry) Bramhall and six infant siblings.