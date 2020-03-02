Patti A. Kirchner

Patti A. Kirchner, 75, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Donnellson Health Center.

She was born on January 4, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of George and Rose Ann (Jacobsmeier) Kruse. On September 12, 1964, she married Jonn F. Kirchner in Houghton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2017.

Survivors include her two sons: Tom Kirchner of Donnellson, Iowa and Rob (fiance´ Paula Miller) Kirchner of Donnellson, Iowa; one sister: Diane (Larry) Lang of Donnellson and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Patti was a graduate of St. John’s High School in Houghton. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and her dogs: Peanut and Rylee, working in her house and especially taking care of her yard and flowers.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Father Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for PAW Animal Shelter.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.