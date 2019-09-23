Patrick (Pat) Joseph McEntee

Patrick (Pat) Joseph McEntee, 41 of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 28, 1977 to Bob and Cindy Kane McEntee in Des Moines, Iowa. Pat grew up in Stockport, Iowa and graduated from Van Buren Community High School with the class of 1996. He married Jenny Klett on July 13, 2002 in Fairfield, Iowa. He was self employed and was known as a hard worker who had a great ability to fix things, and was always thinking of a new invention or solution to a problem.

Pat was close to his family. The biggest pride in his life was his children. He loved time spent with them on their countless adventures. He also had a special bond with his brothers. He referred to his brothers as being the smarts ones, but he had all the common sense. He was an Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching football with his dad. He got his gift of gab, friendliness, and great hugs from his Mom, Cindy.

Pat would often fondly reminisce of good drinks, good friends and good times. His friends were like family to him and he never knew a stranger. Pat loved being around children, he was known as the “tickle monster” by his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed being outside, spending time on the farm and riding the tractor. Most of all, Pat was a fun-loving guy who was always the first to help anyone and he loved his family deeply.

He is survived by Jenny McEntee of Fairfield, Iowa; his parents, Bob and Cindy McEntee; four children, Kali and Brooke McEntee of Edmond, Oklahoma, Myles and Brody McEntee of Fairfield, Iowa; a grandson, Kayden McEntee; two brothers, Chris (Kara) McEntee of Keosauqua, Matt (Breanne) McEntee of Keosauqua; eight nieces and nephews, Lukas, Aidan, Lilly, MaColie, Brinly, Katelynn, Terrin, Kelly; many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Leola McEntee, Sug and Marilyn Kane; and uncles, Tom White, Bill McEntee, Terry McEntee and his aunt, Peg McEntee.